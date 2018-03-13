4 suspects indicted for murder in Barcelona Wine Bar shooting

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Fulton County grand jury has indicted the four men accused of killing a popular Atlanta restaurant manager, the District Attorney said Tuesday.
Chelsea Beller, 29, was closing the Barcelona Wine Bar on Nov. 19 when three men forced their way in, according to investigators. Beller was forced to open the restaurant safe and then shot in the shoulder. She died from her injuries.
Two weeks ago, police announced the fourth and final suspect was arrested.
Carlous Bailey, 20, Terry Jones, 19, Samuel Ott, 21, and Ira Williams, 19, were indicted on charges of murder, felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, kidnapping, false imprisonment, burglary in the second degree, participation in criminal street gang activity and smash-and-grab burglary, the DA said.
RELATED STORIES:
- Police make 2 more arrests in deadly robbery at Barcelona Wine Bar
- Police issue arrest warrant for second suspect in Barcelona Wine Bar shooting
- Man accused of killing restaurant manager waives court appearance
- Surveillance video shows robbery at restaurant that left manager dead
- 911 calls released in Barcelona Wine Bar robbery, shooting
- APD chief: Confirmed DNA match to evidence in deadly Barcelona Wine Bar robbery
"I really hope they put the same amount of effort into policing the area as they do helping people of this area," said neighbor Delaney Hughes. "The area is being gentrified very quickly and there's repercussions of that."
Barcelona's general manager said he and his staff are grateful for the arrests in the case.
"The tireless dedication of the Atlanta Police department and their investigative team was integral in driving the investigation forward. We want to extend out deepest thanks to everyone for their relentless efforts in bringing about justice for Chelsea."
Information from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution was used in this report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}