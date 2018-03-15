BATON ROUGE, La. - A grand jury has indicted four suspects in the hazing death of Louisiana State University freshman Max Gruver, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish district attorney.
Gruver, 18, a freshman from Roswell, died in September following a suspected hazing incident at LSU’s Phi Delta Theta fraternity.
At the time of his death, Gruver had an alcohol level of 0.495 percent, which is more than six times the legal limit for drivers.
In October, LSU police arrested 10 people in connection with Gruver’s death.
The grand jury failed to reach a decision on charges for six of those arrested, District Attorney Hillar Moore said.
Of those indicted, Matthew Naquin’s charge of negligent homicide is the most serious.
The maximum sentence for negligent homicide, which is a felony, is five years and a $5,000 fine, Moore said.
Sean-Paul Gott, Patrick Forde and Ryan Isto were all indicted on hazing charges.
The maximum penalty for hazing is 30 days and a fine of $100. Naquin, Gott and Isto were LSU students at the time of Gruver’s death.
