4-alarm fire reported at plant near airport

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters are responding to a large fire at a recycling plant near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Monday morning.
East Point Fire told Channel 2 Action News that the 4-alarm fire is at the New Recycle Plant at 1359 Central Avenue in East Point.
There are no injuries reported in the fire.
We're working to learn what sparked the fire, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
The airport said the smoke is not impacting flight operations.
A large plume of smoke is rising from a fire off airport property. There is no impact to #ATL operations. pic.twitter.com/5X5n20k0pt— Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) January 22, 2018
