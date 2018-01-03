3 Atlanta restaurants named best in America

0

There's no debating that southern food is world-renowned. Grits, buttermilk biscuits, catfish, cornbread and sweet tea can be found on menus across the globe. But more and more southern restaurants are starting to join southern food at the top of many industry rankings.

OpenTable, the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations revealed its 100 Best Restaurants in America list for 2017, and three Atlanta spots made the list. OpenTable reviewers picked Bones, La Grotta and Umi as three of the country's top spots.

The list of the 100 Best Restaurants in America reflects the combined opinions of more than 12 million restaurant reviews submitted by verified OpenTable diners for more than 26,000 restaurants in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

California and New York tied at the top of the list with the most dining destinations, each boasting 19 winning restaurants.

“While the winning restaurants this year are each distinctive, they all consistently deliver exceptional dishes, impeccable hospitality, and a meal to remember,” says Caroline Potter, OpenTable Chief Dining Officer. “This year’s honorees have risen to the challenge of providing outstanding experiences time and again to a nation of discerning guests.”

Last night off in america. It’s been golden. A post shared by emmasedgar (@emmasedgar) on Dec 10, 2017 at 6:06pm PST

Bones is the historic steakhouse located on Piedmont Road in Atlanta. It traditionally ranks at or near the top of rankings for both restaurants and steakhouses in the Atlanta area and across the country.

La Grotta Ristorante Italiano has served authentic Italian cuisine since 1978. It's located in the heart of Buckhead and has been voted Atlanta's best Italian restaurant by Atlanta Magazine for 18 consecutive years.

Diners will find Umi in Buckhead, too. Umi unites classic along with modern Japanese flavors in a sophisticated, contemporary setting.

