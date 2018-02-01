$350K worth of drugs seized 'large-scale' operation in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Three people were arrested in Douglas County after what authorities are calling a “large-scale drug seizure.”
According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, hydroponic marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms and cocaine were confiscated during the bust.
Channel 2's Tom Regan learned that in total, authorities found $350,000 worth of drugs.
We're learning about how the operation was directed from the west coast, on Channel 2 Action News starting 4
DEVELOPING: Douglas County Sheriffs office raids house, U-HAUL and seize 350K of drugs. Pot, cocaine and magic mushrooms.— Tom Regan (@tomreganWSB) February 1, 2018
