2018 Georgia legislature begins today amid wintry weather threat

ATLANTA - The threat for icy conditions isn’t stopping Georgia’s legislature beginning the 2018 session.
The session is constitutionally required to start on this date.
Politics will dominate the session. Just about every state office is up for grabs, and a host of lawmakers are competing for governor, lieutenant governor and other top spots. The Senate alone is a hotbed of political activity.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's political reporter Greg Bluestein tweeted video from the beginning of the Senate session cheering on the Georgia Bulldogs ahead of the National Championship game tonight.
