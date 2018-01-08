  • 2018 Georgia legislature begins today amid wintry weather threat

    By: Richard Elliot

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - The threat for icy conditions isn’t stopping Georgia’s legislature beginning the 2018 session.

    The session is constitutionally required to start on this date.

    Politics will dominate the session. Just about every state office is up for grabs, and a host of lawmakers are competing for governor, lieutenant governor and other top spots. The Senate alone is a hotbed of political activity. 

    Channel 2’s Richard Elliot is at the state Capitol as lawmakers kick off the new session, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's political reporter Greg Bluestein tweeted video from the beginning of the Senate session cheering on the Georgia Bulldogs ahead of the National Championship game tonight.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories