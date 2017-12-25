2 dead in Christmas morning house fire

WARREN COUNTY, Ga. - A family is mourning the deaths of two people after an early morning house fire in east Georgia.
The Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office said the fire happened at the house around 5 a.m. in Warren County, which is near Augusta.
Robert Franklin, 78, and his 17-year-old grandson Bob Frails died in the fire. Robert’s wife Toni Franklin, 75, and his grandson Tyrese Franklin, 14, were injured and were taken to the Augusta Burn Center.
A space heater may have started the fire.
“The exact cause of this deadly and destructive blaze is unknown at this time,” said Deputy Insurance and Fire Commissioner Jay Florence. “Fire investigators with our office believe a space heater or kerosene heat may have started the fire.”
These deaths brings Georgia’s fire fatalities totals to 114 for 2017.
