2 cars totaled in crash involving APD officer

    By: Darryn Moore

    ATLANTA - An Atlanta police officer is recovering in the hospital after officials said she crashed into a car.

    Officials told Channel 2 Action News it happened on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard and Peeples Street.

    Police didn't say if the call required blue lights and sirens, but the impact totaled both the cruiser and the passenger side of a Kia Sol.

    “Her car collided with a citizen vehicle (and) the driver of the vehicle sustained serious injuries,” Capt. Andrew Senzer said.

    The impact knocked down a light pole and deployed the airbags in both cars.

    “The officer was complaining (about) injuries to her knees,” Senzer said.

    Police called in the Georgia State Patrol to investigate the crash.

    Police did not tell Channel 2’s Darryn Moore who was at fault. 

    Both the driver and the officer were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. We're working to learn their conditions on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. 

