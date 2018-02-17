  • 16-year-old girl killed after utility vehicle crashes into lake

    OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. - The Oconee County sheriff told Channel 2 Action News that a 16-year-old girl has been killed in an recreational off-highway vehicle crash.

    Sheriff Scott Berry said it happened on a private farm in Oconee County on the 5000 block of High Shoals Road Friday evening. 

    Channel 2 Action News was told the UTV crashed into a lake, killing Kate Jones, 16. 

    The sheriff said four other people were on the UTV when it crashed. 

    One person suffered serious injuries, Berry said. 

    The investigation is ongoing. 

