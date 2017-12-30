1 hospitalized after house fire, officials say

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News is on the scene of a house fire in southwest Atlanta.
The fire happened in the 200 block of Nelms Drive Saturday morning.
Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach is LIVE on the scene for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Officials told Gehlbach they believe the fire started on the lower level of the house.
One man was transported to the hospital, according to officials.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Mayor Reed announces 'major' expansion of Piedmont Park
- Video shows customer throwing punches over price of hair weave
- The Peach Drop's musical performers finally revealed
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}