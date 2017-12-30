  • 1 hospitalized after house fire, officials say

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News is on the scene of a house fire in southwest Atlanta. 

    The fire happened in the 200 block of Nelms Drive Saturday morning. 

    Officials told Gehlbach they believe the fire started on the lower level of the house. 

    One man was transported to the hospital, according to officials. 

