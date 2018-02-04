  • 1 dead in crash after reckless driver refuses to pull over, deputies say

    DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities said one person was killed in a crash involving a tractor trailer in Douglas County. 

    The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said a vehicle was driving recklessly on Thornton Road when deputies tried to stop it. 

    Deputies said the vehicle took off and was later involved in a crash with a tractor trailer at the intersection of Riverside Parkway and Thornton Road. 

    Officials said at least one person was killed. 

