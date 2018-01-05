List of local warming shelters by county

CITY OF ATLANTA
Shelters (overnight):
Old Adamsville Recreation Center
3404 Delmar Land SW
Atlanta, GA
- Until further notice
Central Park Recreation Center
400 Merritts Avenue
Atlanta, GA
- Until further notice
Warming Centers (no cots/blankets):
Rosel Fann Recreation Center
365 Cleveland Avenue SE
Atlanta, GA
- Until further notice
Adamsville Recreation Center
3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW
Atlanta, GA
- Until further notice
Ben Hill Recreation Center
2405 Fairburn Road SW
Atlanta, GA
- Until further notice
CLAYTON COUNTY
No shelters
COBB COUNTY
Must Ministries
55 Elizabeth Church Road
Marietta, GA
DEKALB COUNTY
Warming Centers (until further notice):
Fire Station 3
100 N. Clarendon Avenue
Avondale Estates, GA
Fire Station 6
2342 Flat Shoals Road
Atlanta, GA
Fire Station 21
1090 Crown Point Parkway
Atlanta, GA
DOUGLAS COUNTY
First United Methodist Church
6167 Prestley Mill Road
Douglasville, GA
Youth Activity Building
- 7:00 p.m. Thursday until 9:00 a.m. Friday
- 7:00 p.m. Friday until 8:30 a.m. Saturday
- Pets *ARE* permitted
FULTON COUNTY
No shelters
GILMER COUNTY
Ellijay Civic Center
1561 S. Main Street
Ellijay, GA
- 24 hour standby
- Contact (706) 635-8911 if you need assistance
- Bring pillow and blanket
- No food provide
- No pets
GWINNETT COUNTY
No shelters
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
