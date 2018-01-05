  • List of local warming shelters by county

    Updated:

    CITY OF ATLANTA 

    Shelters (overnight):

    Old Adamsville Recreation Center
    3404 Delmar Land SW
    Atlanta, GA 
    - Until further notice

    Central Park Recreation Center
    400 Merritts Avenue
    Atlanta, GA 
    - Until further notice

    Warming Centers (no cots/blankets):

    Rosel Fann Recreation Center
    365 Cleveland Avenue SE
    Atlanta, GA
    - Until further notice

    Adamsville Recreation Center
    3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW
    Atlanta, GA
    - Until further notice

    Ben Hill Recreation Center
    2405 Fairburn Road SW
    Atlanta, GA
    - Until further notice

    CLAYTON COUNTY

    No shelters

    COBB COUNTY

    Must Ministries
    55 Elizabeth Church Road
    Marietta, GA

    DEKALB COUNTY

    Warming Centers (until further notice):

    Fire Station 3
    100 N. Clarendon Avenue
    Avondale Estates, GA

    Fire Station 6
    2342 Flat Shoals Road
    Atlanta, GA

    Fire Station 21
    1090 Crown Point Parkway
    Atlanta, GA

    DOUGLAS COUNTY

    First United Methodist Church 
    6167 Prestley Mill Road
    Douglasville, GA
    Youth Activity Building
    - 7:00 p.m. Thursday until 9:00 a.m. Friday 
    - 7:00 p.m. Friday until 8:30 a.m. Saturday 
    - Pets *ARE* permitted

    FULTON COUNTY

    No shelters

    GILMER COUNTY

    Ellijay Civic Center
    1561 S. Main Street
    Ellijay, GA
    - 24 hour standby
    - Contact (706) 635-8911 if you need assistance
    - Bring pillow and blanket
    - No food provide
    - No pets

    GWINNETT COUNTY

    No shelters
     

