Swanson hits tiebreaking HR, Braves beat Blue Jays 9-5

by: IAN HARRISON, Associated Press Updated: May 16, 2017 - 7:24 PM

- Dansby Swanson hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning, Freddie Freeman also had a two-run shot and the Atlanta Braves beat the Toronto Blue Jays 9-5 on Wednesday, sweeping their two-game series.

Swanson snapped a 5-all tie with a leadoff drive to center off Danny Barnes (0-1).

Freeman hit his NL-leading 14th home run, matching Yankees slugger Aaron Judge for most in the majors. It was Freeman's second homer in two games.

Matt Kemp had two hits and four RBIs for the Braves, who have won four of five after losing eight of their previous nine.

Kevin Pillar homered and had two hits for Toronto. Pillar's sixth homer, a solo shot off Jamie Garcia, was his ML-leading 51st hit.

The Blue Jays have lost two straight following a season-high five game winning streak.

Jose Ramirez (2-1) pitched 1 2/3 innings for the win.

Kemp hit a two-run single in the first and the Braves took a 3-0 lead on Jace Peterson's RBI single in the fourth.

Garcia held Toronto hitless until Pillar doubled to begin the fourth. Justin Smoak drew a two-out walk and both runners scored on a double by Devon Travis.

Freeman made it 5-2 by connecting off Marco Estrada in the fifth, but Pillar replied with his homer in the bottom half.

Toronto chased Garcia and tied it in the sixth. Ramirez came on after Smoak's one-out walk and gave up a double to Travis, an RBI single to Darwin Barney and an RBI groundout by Ezequiel Carrera.

The Blue Jays put runners at first and second with none out against Arodys Vizcaino in the eighth but couldn't score. Travis struck out after failing to get a bunt down and Barney lined into a double play with pinch-runner Darrell Ceciliani doubled off second.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves: OF Emilio Bonifacio was sent home Monday suffering from the same illness that bothered RHP Bartolo Colon. Bonifacio did not participate in batting practice Tuesday, but was expected to report to the stadium later in the game.

Blue Jays: Toronto recalled Ceciliani from Triple-A Buffalo and optioned RHP Leonel Campos to Triple-A. ... SS Troy Tulowitzki (right hamstring) went 0 for 2 with a walk in a rehab game at Class A Dunedin. He's expected to come off the DL on Thursday. ... LHP Francisco Liriano (shoulder) played catch Monday and is expected to try throwing off the mound later this week. ... LF Steve Pearce (right calf) will head to Florida on Wednesday to continue his rehab at Toronto's spring training facility.

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP Mike Foltynewicz (1-4, 4.04) is coming off his first win in six starts this season, giving up one run in six innings against Miami on May 12.

Blue Jays: RHP Joe Biagini (1-1, 2.28) will make his third start since joining the rotation. Biagini pitched five shutout innings to beat Seattle for his first win of the season on May 12.

___

