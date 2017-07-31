Phillies 7, Braves 6
Updated:
E_Krol (2). LOB_Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 7. 2B_M.Adams (17), Da.Santana (10). 3B_Da.Santana (2), C.Hernandez (4). HR_F.Freeman (19), K.Suzuki (12), O.Herrera (11), Franco (16). SB_L.Adams (6), C.Hernandez (10).
HBP_by Foltynewicz (Altherr), by Neris (Phillips).
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Rob Drake; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:13. A_20,297 (43,651).
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}