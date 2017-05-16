Freeman hits 3-run HR, Braves beat Blue Jays 10-6

by: IAN HARRISON, Associated Press Updated: May 15, 2017 - 10:31 PM

- Freddie Freeman hit his 13th homer, Nick Markakis had three RBIs and the Atlanta Braves snapped Toronto's five-game win streak with a 10-6 victory over the Blue Jays on Monday night.

Matt Kemp had four hits and scored three times for the Braves, who have won three of four.

Freeman matched Washington's Ryan Zimmerman and Milwaukee's Eric Thames atop the NL home run leaderboard with a three-run shot off Leonel Campos. Freeman's long drive to center was the big blow in Atlanta's four-run sixth.

Freeman has connected against all 10 opposing teams Atlanta has faced this season.

Bartolo Colon (2-4) allowed three runs, two earned, in five innings to win for the first time since April 16. Colon allowed fewer than four runs for the third time in eight starts this season.

Kemp singled and scored in the first, singled in the third, then doubled and scored in the fifth and sixth. He walked in his final plate appearance.

Markakis hit a two-run single in the first and singled home a run in the fifth.

Braves third baseman Adonis Garcia had two RBIs and scored twice. Shortstop Dansby Swanson also had two RBIs.

Making his second start of the season, Blue Jays right-hander Mike Bolsinger (0-2) allowed six runs in 4 2/3 innings.

Toronto's Justin Smoak hit a two-run homer off Josh Collmenter in the ninth.

Devon Travis had two RBI doubles for the Blue Jays and Jose Bautista also doubled home a run. Catcher Mike Ohlman delivered an RBI single in the fourth for the first hit of his career.

Blue Jays pitchers set a franchise record by hitting five batters.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: LF Steve Pearce (right calf) was placed on the 10-day disabled list and RHP Leonel Campos was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo ... Manager John Gibbons said 3B Josh Donaldson (right calf) could be ready to return as soon as this weekend. Donaldson has not played since April 13. ... SS Troy Tulowitzki (right hamstring) went 1 for 3 with an RBI at Class A Dunedin. Tulowitzki's double play partner was Cavan Biggio, the son of former Astros star Craig Biggio.

UP NEXT

Braves: LHP Jaime Garcia (1-2, 4.33 ERA) is 2-1 with a 1.80 ERA in three career starts against the Blue Jays.

Blue Jays: RHP Marco Estrada (2-2, 3.12) allowed two runs in six innings to beat Seattle in his previous outing, winning for the second time in three starts.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.