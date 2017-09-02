Falcons' DT Hageman on exempt list as NFL reviews charges

Updated: Sep 2, 2017 - 6:55 PM

- Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Ra'Shede Hageman was placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List on Saturday as the result of 2016 domestic violence-related charges.

The designation was part of the Falcons' moves to reach the 53-man roster limit.

The NFL announced the move with Hageman was in response to charges filed by DeKalb County prosecutors following a March 2016 incident . The league said in a statement its investigation remains pending.

A player on the list may not practice or attend games.

Hageman, a second-round pick in 2014, started four games in 2016 and 12 games in 2015. He was listed as starter Grady Jarrett's top backup for the team's final preseason game, a 13-7 loss to Jacksonville on Thursday night.

According to the DeKalb County police report from the incident on March 21, 2016, at the home of Hageman's girlfriend, Janeal Jefferies, Hageman faced charges of battery, cruelty to children and interfering with calls for emergency assistance.

Jefferies told police Hageman entered her apartment demanding his keys and began throwing items around the home when she said she didn't have them. She told police her son was crying as he watched Hageman pull her hair, verbally abuse her and then grab her phone, pulling the line out of the wall, when she said she was going to call 911.

According to the police report, Jefferies said Hageman later pushed her down. The police report said Jefferies had a laceration on her left elbow and left hand.

The Falcons also reached an injury settlement with tight end Darion Griswold, placed safety Quincy Mauger on injured reserve, and placed cornerback Jalen Collins on the reserve/suspended list.

Three players were waived injured: quarterback Matt Simms, linebacker Josh Keyes and defensive end Martin Ifedi.

Also included in the Falcons cuts: safety Marcelis Branch; offensive tackle Daniel Brunskill; wide receivers Deante Burton, Reggie Davis and Marvin Hall; center/guard Cornelius Edison; defensive ends J'Terius Jones and Chris Odom; tight end Josh Perkins, running back Jhurell Pressley and defensive linemen Taniela Tupou and Joe Vellano.

