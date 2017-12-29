Heisman winner Baker Mayfield misses 2nd Rose Bowl media event

LOS ANGELES - Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield has missed a media availability for the Rose Bowl for the second time this week.
School spokesman Michael Houck said Mayfield was not feeling well Friday, but other than that there was no official word on his condition.
Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield was scheduled to meet the media at 8a local time today— George Marshalek (@MarshalekWSB) December 29, 2017
He’s not here
When asked about Baker’s health, OC Cale Gundy said to ask HC Lincoln Riley pic.twitter.com/IRKSkkIUiP
Mayfield also did not make the Sooners' trip to Disneyland on Wednesday when he was scheduled to meet the reporters.
Mayfield was at practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but most of the practice is closed to the media.
The second-ranked Sooners play No. 3 Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Rose Bowl on Monday.
The winner advances to the Jan. 8 title game against either Clemson or Alabama.
