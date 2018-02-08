0 Dow Jones falls more than 1,000 points as market losses mount

NEW YORK - The market fell steadily as the day wore on and is on track for its fifth loss in the last six days. Many of the companies that led the market's gains over the last year have struggled badly in the last week. Those including technology companies, banks, and retailers and travel companies and homebuilders.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index, the benchmark for many index funds in 401(k) accounts, is now down 8.7 percent from the latest record high it set January 26. It's still up 14 percent over the past year.

Stock trading turned volatile over the last several days, breaking an unusually long period of calm. European markets were also lower after the Bank of England said it could raise interest rates in the coming months.

After huge gains in the first weeks of this year, stocks tumbled Friday after the Labor Department said workers' wages grew at a fast rate in January. That's good for the economy, but investors worried it will hurt corporate profits and that rising wages are a sign of faster inflation. It could prompt the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at a faster pace, which would act as a brake on the economy.

"Far and away the most important things are the fear that the Fed is going to make a mistake, and higher wages are going to cut into margins," said Scott Wren, senior global equity strategist for Wells Fargo Investment Institute. The worry, he said, is that the Fed will raise interest rates too quickly.

The Dow fell a record 1,175 points on Monday but rallied back on Tuesday to close the session up 568 points.

The index is still hovering near correction territory after reaching a record high of 26,616 on Jan. 26.

