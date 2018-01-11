Doctor says at least one child a day rushed to ER for dog bites

0

ATLANTA - In a flash, a child can be killed or seriously wounded by a dog.

Channel 2’s Linda Stouffer talked with a family who wants to save others from the horror their child is going through after being bitten.

Andrew Roland is tough kid. While walking with his brother and dad in a Cobb County Park, a golden retriever, that was on a leash, tore at his cheek.

Now, Roland is preparing for his third surgery.

“That’s the scary part, not to see it coming,” said Mark Roland, Andrew’s father. “It’s not like he was growling or launching at the leash. He had pretty sharp teeth.”

Ann Roland, Andrew’s mother, warns people that dog attacks can happen anywhere and with any breed of dog.

“The dog leapt up and took half of his face off,” Roland said. “So it can happen anywhere, anytime, when you least expect it with any breed. Please be vigilant.”

Roland also said children are the most susceptible to dog bites.

“The majority of dog bites in this country and this state are to children,” Roland’s mother said.

The chief of plastic surgery at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta noticed at least one child rushed to their emergency room every day with serious dog bites.

“I think dog owners also need to understand that no matter how wonderful and lovely their dogs are, every dog can bite,” said Joseph Williams, the plastic surgery chief at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. “It doesn’t take but a few seconds for something to happen to change a child’s life.”

The Rolands love their own pet dog, and the gentle therapy dogs that come through at Scottish Rite.

However, Andrew’s parents are psychologists and say after an attack, nightmares and anxiety can reach the level of PTSD.

“He’s (Andrew) been a trooper, he really has,” Roland’s father said. “He’s been an inspiration for us.”

“He’s shown amazing grit and faith through all of this,” Roland’s mother said. “It’s been our prayer that none of this will be wasted, and it’s part of his story for a reason.”

More than 4.5 million Americans are injured in dog bites every year. Animal experts say a dog can snap if they are threatened or startled.

The Rolands hope dog owners and parents will take special care.

