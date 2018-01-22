Man makes desperate plea for suspect to bring back dog taken in carjacking

0

ATLANTA - A man is distraught after Atlanta police said a thief stole his car with his 5-week old puppy inside.

Tyler McMullen told Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez he's in disbelief.

“The dog has not left my side since I got him last week,” he said.

McMullen said it happened at the Chevron along Ponce De Leon on Saturday night.

“I stopped here and ran inside. I left the car running because the puppy was in the back seat and I wanted to keep it warm," he said.

Police said all it took was a few minutes before the victim’s blue Mercedes carrying Buddy was gone.

McMullen said even through he parked right underneath a surveillance camera that didn’t stop the thief.

"He was dropped off at my office four days ago. I could tell he was physically sick and took him to the vet," McMullen said.

At first, he said he was only going to foster the abandoned lab mix, but as the days went on, a started to form between them. Now, that bond has been broken.

“The car is replaceable but he needs special attention and special care, and I’m not sure he’s getting that," McMullen said.

This incident comes after we covered a similar story at the gas station right across the street two months ago. In that instance, a mother watched in horror after thieves stole her SUV with her toddler in the back seat. Shortly after, police found her son unharmed.

While McMullen says, he would never compare Buddy to having a child stolen, he added for him, it doesn’t hurt any less.

"I invested a lot into nursing him back to health and now, he’s just gone," he said.

If you know anything about this story, please call Crimestoppers at 404-577-8477.

