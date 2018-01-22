Government shutdown will continue into Monday

WASHINGTON - A government shutdown will enter a third day - into the start of the work week Monday - after a bipartisan group of about 20 senators Sunday struggled to broker a government funding compromise.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell urged a vote to help end the stalemate.
"Let’s step back from the brink. Let’s stop victimizing the American people and get back to work on their behalf," McConnell said on the Senate floor Sunday night.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer stressed that lawmakers have yet to reach an agreement on a path forward.
"I am happy to continue my discussion with the Majority Leader about reopening the government. We've had several conversations, talks will continue, but we have yet to reach an agreement on a path forward that would be acceptable for both sides," Schumer said after McConnell spoke.
A vote on ending debate and proceeding to the underlying funding bill is slated to take place at noon on Monday.
