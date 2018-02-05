0 Why everyone is sharing their first Amazon purchases

Do you remember the first thing you bought on Amazon?

A woman named Casey Fiesler recently made a fun game out of answering that question when she sent a tweet that’s since gone viral:

Let’s play a game. Go to Amazon, to “Your Orders,” and with the year drop-down, find the earliest year listed… and then RT and tell us what the FIRST thing you ever bought on Amazon was. Bonus points for it being nearly 20 years ago. #BabysFirstAmazon

Casey said she invented the game in a bar, but it really took off when she posed the question to Twitter.

Thousands of people are sharing their first Amazon purchases, including Clark’s radio producer Joel who told me his first purchase was a Bob Dylan album in December 2004.

Want to get in on the game? Here’s how to find your first Amazon order:

1. Go to Amazon > Your Orders

2. Find the earliest year listed

3. Scroll until you find your first purchase

Tracking down your first Amazon purchase is like a trip down memory lane, but could you handle seeing your total Amazon spending over the years? Follow our step-by-step guide and prepare to be shocked!

So, have you looked up your first Amazon order yet? Share it with us in the comments below!

