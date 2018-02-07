  • Want to live comfortably? Heres how much you need to make in every state

    By: Craig Johnson

    Updated:

    Like millions of other Americans, you may get your bi-weekly paycheck and immediately begin to divvy it out on your routine bills: Food, then perhaps the mortgage, the electric bill, then the water bill — and on and on and on. You may wonder what people in some other cities or states are paying for the same essentials. You may even wonder from time to time if it’s cheaper “over there?” Now, you don’t have wonder.

    MIT’s Living Wage Calculator shows what people in different areas of the country need to earn to live above the poverty line, meaning in comfort with a more-than-basic food budget (and perhaps a Netflix account).

    Here’s what you need to earn to live comfortably in your state

    When attaching a number to a person’s living wage, MIT’s calculations take into account things that federal policy makers do not, such as “childcare and health care that not only draw from one’s income, but also are determining factors in one’s ability to work and to endure the potential hardships associated with balancing employment and other aspects of everyday life,” a summary of the analysis says.

    Using MIT’s figures, jobs site Zippia.com created a map showing how much you’d have to earn in each state to be making a “living wage.”

    Here’s a breakdown by CNBC.com on what you need to earn in each state to live moderately on the hog contrasted with that state’s median household income:

    Alabama

    Living wage: $45,824
    Median household income: $46,257

    Alaska

    Living wage: $54,400
    Median household income: $76,440

    Arizona

    Living wage: $51,341
    Median household income: $53,558

    Arkansas

    Living wage: $44,571
    Median household income: $44,334

    California

    Living wage: $57,315
    Median household income: $67,739

    Colorado

    Living wage: $53,792
    Median household income: $65,685

    Connecticut

    Living wage: $59,502
    Median household income: $73,433

    Delaware

    Living wage: $53,112
    Median household income: $61,757

    Florida

    Living wage: $52,206
    Median household income: $50,860

    Georgia

    Living wage: $47,946
    Median household income: $53,559

    Hawaii

    Living wage: $60,700
    Median household income: $74,511

    Idaho

    Living wage: $45,801
    Median household income: $51,807

    Illinois

    Living wage: $52,304
    Median household income: $60,960

    Indiana

    Living wage: $46,838
    Median household income: $52,314

    Iowa

    Living wage: $48,882
    Median household income: $56,247

    Kansas

    Living wage: $48,054
    Median household income: $54,935

    Kentucky

    Living wage: $43,308
    Median household income: $46,659

    Louisiana

    Living wage: $47,975
    Median household income: $45,146

    Maine

    Living wage: $51,305
    Median household income: $53,079

    Maryland

    Living wage: $58,178
    Median household income: $78,945

    Massachusetts

    Living wage: $59,560
    Median household income: $75,297

    Michigan

    Living wage: $48,837
    Median household income: $52,492

    Minnesota

    Living wage: $52,115
    Median household income: $65,599

    Mississippi

    Living wage: $46,084
    Median household income: $41,754

    Missouri

    Living wage: $46,159
    Median household income: $51,746

    Montana

    Living wage: $47,083
    Median household income: $50,027

    Nebraska

    Living wage: $48,076
    Median household income: $56,927

    Nevada

    Living wage: $52,698
    Median household income: $55,180

    New Hampshire

    Living wage: $55,103
    Median household income: $70,936

    New Jersey

    Living wage: $56,109
    Median household income: $76,126

    New Mexico

    Living wage: $48,050
    Median household income: $46,748

    New York

    Living wage: $59,128
    Median household income: $62,909

    North Carolina

    Living wage: $49,575
    Median household income: $50,584

    North Dakota

    Living wage: $46,814
    Median household income: $60,656

    Ohio

    Living wage: $45,853
    Median household income: $52,334

    Oklahoma

    Living wage: $46,613
    Median household income: $49,176

    Oregon

    Living wage: $51,900
    Median household income: $57,532

    Pennsylvania

    Living wage: $49,914
    Median household income: $56,907

    Rhode Island

    Living wage: $53,240
    Median household income: $60,596

    South Carolina

    Living wage: $46,568
    Median household income: $49,501

    South Dakota

    Living wage: $45,410
    Median household income: $54,467

    Tennessee

    Living wage: $46,785
    Median household income: $48,547

    Texas

    Living wage: $48,160
    Median household income: $56,565

    Utah

    Living wage: $47,922
    Median household income: $65,977

    Vermont

    Living wage: $51,977
    Median household income: $57,677

    Virginia

    Living wage: $54,264
    Median household income: $68,114

    Washington

    Living wage: $51,271
    Median household income: $67,106

    West Virginia

    Living wage: $44,823
    Median household income: $43,385

    Wisconsin

    Living wage: $51,120
    Median household income: $56,811

    Wyoming

    Living wage: $47,951
    Median household income: $59,882

    RELATED: This is how much $1 million in retirement savings will last in one state

    Related Articles from clark.com:

    Clark.com

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories