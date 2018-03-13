0 Travel e-Scapes: March 13, 2018

DESTINATION & DEAL OF THE DAY: Cancun

Round-trip from Atlanta (one-way permitted):

$336 Cancan, or $168 each way

Valid April 3-May 17 or August 21-October 31

Travel to Cancun Sundays-Wednesdays; from Cancun Tuesdays-Fridays

Purchase by March 15

Valid on Southwest Airlines , nonstop (and up to 2 free checked bags)

TRAVEL TIPS & TIDBITS

Unique Disney Tours

Disney World Orlando guests now have the chance to play conservationist for a limited time with a unique behind-the-scenes tour of Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

In honor of the park’s 20th-anniversary celebration, Disney is rolling out “A Path Less Traveled,” a self-described “special collection of unique experiences that give guests a fun behind-the-scenes look at the magic of nature.”

The activities, which will only be available April 1-May 5, include a trio of behind-the-scenes animal care programs, as well as VIP waterfront seating at the Rivers of Light nighttime show.

Adventurers looking for a more intimate exploration of the park will enjoy:

A Visit to Rafiki’s Planet Watch: Take a peek at one of Disney’s state-of-the-art veterinary hospitals while learning about the theme park’s animal care program for more than 1,500 animal residents.

Birds Nest Exploration: Disney is a migratory playground for the purple martin, North America’s largest swallow. The birds travel more than 3,000 miles from their winter home in the Brazilian Amazon to their Orlando perch, where Disney has set up nearly two dozen purple martin house “resorts.”

Unforgettable Elephant Encounters: This program includes a one-hour Caring for Giants tour, observing elephants from a distance of approximately 80 to 100 feet,

Programs are scheduled throughout the day. Reserve the tour by calling (407) 939-7529.

The fee for the entire program is $59, including a snack and drink option.

Miami Food Halls

The La Centrale Miami Italian Food Hall has opened at Brickell City Centre in downtown Miami. The 40,000-square-foot dining and marketplace concept brings together 14 food stations, five bars and a wine shop stocked with more than 4,000 bottles – food and drink unique to 20 Italian regions.

The first floor features six grab-and-go counters overflowing with espresso, salads, cheeses, meats and breads, along with an all-day breakfast and lunch café, and a rustic pizza and pasta family style restaurant.

The second floor features three traditional sit-down restaurants including Carne, La Centrale’s steakhouse that prepares 48-day dry-aged steaks over a wood-fire grill. Pesce, the hall’s seafood restaurant inspired by the Italian Riviera, flies in fresh branzino from Italy every morning. There’s also a lively cocktail bar with a large performance stage, and a chocolate shop filled with two chocolate fountains, 16 rotating gelato flavors and 80 types of imported chocolates.

The top floor is all about wine with Enoteca , a robust wine bar, complete with wine flights, a small bites menu and free weekly tastings.

La Centrale joins the 18,000-square-foot Casa Tua Cucina , which offers a similar lineup of Italian cuisine, located inside Saks Fifth Avenue at Brickell City Centre. The 300-seat Casa Tua Cucina includes ten dining stations, each with a different chef and all sharing a kitchen. It’s also family-friendly, with a more casual atmosphere and affordable prices.

SPECIAL DOMESTIC & INTERNATIONAL OFFERS

Airfare offers – ones with a ticket-by date – and deals with our suggestion to HURRY! can expire at any time. Heed Clark’s advice: Buy that great airfare deal – and then figure out a reason to go there! Eventually, you’ll see the world at a fraction of the normal price!

3-Day Flash Sale! One-way from Atlanta, each way:

$49 Greenville, Nashville

$74 Baltimore, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit

$80 St. Louis

$82 Boston

$83 Houston, Kansas City, W. Palm Beach

$84 Philadelphia

$86 New Orleans

$87 Washington DC-Reagan or Dulles

$92 Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Tampa

$94 Austin, San Antonio

$96 Milwaukee, Pittsburgh

$104 Denver, Minneapolis

$119 Richmond or Raleigh

$194 San Diego

A 21-day advance purchase required

Valid Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Saturdays

Travel to Florida valid Sundays-Wednesdays; from Florida Tuesdays-Fridays

Travel April 3-June 13 or August 21-October 31

Blackout dates: May 24, 25, 28; August 31; September 3

Purchase by March 15 at Southwest Airlines

NOTE: This is not a systemwide sale and not all cities served from ATL are included

How do you find these great airfare deals? Visit Clark’s Atlanta Travel Tips page for a step-by-step search and booking guide.

NOTE: Airline fees can and often do exceed the cost of your flight! Additional charges now apply to budget and sale rates on most airlines for a carry-on bag, checked baggage and advance seat assignments. The least expensive fees are charged when these options are purchased during the ticket booking process. Fees climb higher after flights are reserved and even higher when adding these options at airport check-in. Kayak offers the most up-to-date Fees Chart for all domestic and international airlines.

HOTELS, RESORTS & MORE

Germany’s FlixBus & Eurail Promo

Germany’s rail sector remains dominated by Deutsche Bahn, which still accounts for 99% of all long-distance rail journeys. But since last summer there is some competition!

Flixbus, known for its expansive bus network across Europe, will offer Flixtrain service between Hamburg and Cologne (via Duesseldorf, Essen and Osnabrueck) from March 24 onwards. Travelers will now be able to reach Hamburg with non-stop connections from Duesseldorf, Essen or Cologne just as quickly as with the ICE Deutsche Bahn.

Prices will start from €9.99 each way, lower than those of rival Deutsche Bahn.

Onboard features include complimentary Wi-Fi, extra legroom, low-cost snacks and drinks, numerous plug sockets and a lot of room for baggage.

Currently, travelers can ride with Flixbus to over 1,400 travel destinations in 27 countries.

If you have the time, Flixbus offers a Discover 5 European cities for €99, valid for up to 90 days.

The low-cost giant has now set its sights on the United States, where it plans to take on the iconic Greyhound Lines by launching a series of long-distance bus services in California later this year.

______

Explore more of Europe for less money with Eurail’s Extra Days Promotion . For those purchasing passes through March 31, five extra travel days can be added.

Additional benefits include discounts of up to 20% on City Cards in cities such as Barcelona, Brussels, Ljubljana and Salzburg.

Those purchasing the Eurail Global Pass can earn one extra day with both the five-day and seven-day passes.

The purchase of Global Passes for 10 or 15 days of travel within two months, earns two extra days. For those traveling 15 days on a continuous pass, two extra days are offered.

Visitors traveling on a continuous pass for 22 days can get three extra days and those traveling for one month, continuously receive five free days.

Extra days are also offered on the Eurail Select Pass and the One Country Pass.

Passes are available for purchase up to 11 months in advance.

San Francisco Getaways

Book a stay at the stylish Harbor Court Hotel which features stunning views of the Bay Bridge and Embarcadero. Onsite is a swimming pool and a fitness center and the Ferry Plaza Farmers Market is just across the street for breakfast to dinner dining options. Other amenities include a sleek, on-site Japanese restaurant and sake lounge, loaner bikes and access to an adjacent YMCA (both for a fee).

Plush, colorful rooms feature Bay Bridge, city or courtyard views and have free Wi-Fi, iHome docks, minibars and flat-screen TVs. Rooms also have yoga mats, designer toiletries, Italian linens and goose-down duvets. An evening wine hour and morning coffee and tea are complimentary for guests.

Here’s a look at sample per night rates in a Queen room with the 50% Off Weekend Promotion (3-night stay):

Friday from $150

Saturday from $210

Sunday from $90

This waterfront hotel is a 6-minute walk from the BART Embarcadero rail station.

Travel e-Scapes is brought to you by Clara Bosonetto, Team Clark Travel Editor. Follow Clara on Twitter .

