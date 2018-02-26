Streaming TV comparison: Which service has the best channel lineup?

Are you tired of overpaying for more than 100 TV channels with your cable or satellite provider when you only watch a handful of them on a regular basis?
You may be able to lower your monthly bill to $40 or less by switching to a live TV streaming service.
RELATED: Clark’s TV bundle will cut your cable or satellite bill in half!
Streaming TV: DirecTV Now, YouTube TV, PlayStation Vue, Hulu, Sling TV
These cable and satellite alternatives offer smaller bundles, so it’s important that you compare the channel lineups to make sure that your favorite networks are included.
We’ve highlighted plans in the $35 to $40 per month range below, but most of the providers have other packages as well.
Keep in mind that you’ll need a high-speed internet connection to take advantage of any live TV streaming service, so that’s another monthly cost to factor in as you’re reviewing the various plans and prices.
Here are the channel lineups for DirecTV Now, YouTube TV, PlayStation Vue, Hulu with Live TV and Sling TV:
|DirecTV Now “Live a Little” plan: $35/month
|YouTube TV: $35/month ($40/month starting March 13)
|PlayStation Vue “Access” plan: $39.99/month
|Hulu with Live TV: $39.99/month
|Sling TV “Orange + Blue” plan: $40/month
|A&E
|A&E
|A&E
|ABC
|ABC
|ABC
|ABC
|ABC (select markets)
|ACC Network Extra
|AMC
|AMC
|AMC
|AMC
|Animal Planet
|Animal Planet
|Audience
|AXS TV
|AXS TV
|Baby First
|BBC America
|BBC America
|BBC America
|BBC America
|BBC World News
|BET
|BET
|Big Ten Network
|Big Ten Network
|Bloomberg
|Bloomberg
|Boomerang
|Bravo
|Bravo
|Bravo
|Bravo
|Bravo
|C-SPAN
|C-SPAN 2
|Cartoon Network
|Cartoon Network
|Cartoon Network
|Cartoon Network
|Cartoon Network
|CBS
|CBS
|CBS
|CBS
|CBS Sports Network
|CBS Sports Network
|Cheddar
|CMT
|CNBC
|CNBC
|CNBC
|CNBC
|CNN
|CNN
|CNN
|CNN
|CNN
|CNN International
|Comedy Central
|Comedy Central
|Comet
|CW
|CW
|Decades
|Destination America
|Discovery
|Discovery
|Disney Channel
|Disney Channel
|Disney Channel
|Disney Channel
|Disney Channel
|Disney Junior
|Disney Junior
|Disney Junior
|Disney Junior
|Disney XD
|Disney XD
|Disney XD
|Disney XD
|E!
|E!
|E!
|E!
|El Rey
|EPIX Drive-In
|ESPN
|ESPN
|ESPN
|ESPN
|ESPN
|ESPN 2
|ESPN2
|ESPN 2
|ESPN 2
|ESPN 2
|ESPN 3
|ESPN Goal Line
|ESPNews
|ESPNews
|ESPNU
|ESPNU
|Flama
|Food Network
|Food Network
|Food Network
|Food Network
|FOX
|FOX
|FOX
|FOX
|FOX (select markets)
|Fox Business Network
|Fox Business Network
|Fox Business Network
|Fox Business Network
|Fox News Channel
|Fox News Channel
|Fox News Channel
|Fox News Channel
|Fox Sports 1
|Fox Sports 1
|Fox Sports 1
|Fox Sports 1
|Fox Sports 1
|Fox Sports 2
|Fox Sports 2
|Fox Sports 2
|Fox Sports 2
|Freeform
|Freeform
|Freeform
|Freeform
|Freeform
|FX
|FX
|FX
|FX
|FX
|FXM
|FXM
|FXX
|FXX
|FXX
|FXX
|FXX
|FYI
|Galavision
|Galavision
|Golf Channel
|Golf Channel
|Hallmark Channel
|Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
|HGTV
|HGTV
|HGTV
|HGTV
|History Channel
|History Channel
|History Channel
|HLN
|HLN
|HLN
|HLN
|IFC
|IFC
|Investigation Discovery
|Investigation Discovery
|Lifetime
|Lifetime
|Lifetime
|Lifetime Movies
|Local Now
|MSNBC
|MSNBC
|MSNBC
|MSNBC
|MTV
|MTV2
|National Geographic
|National Geographic
|National Geographic
|National Geographic
|National Geographic
|Nat Geo Wild
|Nat Geo Wild
|Nat Geo Wild
|NBC
|NBC
|NBC
|NBC
|NBC (select markets)
|NBCSN
|NBCSN
|NBCSN
|NBCSN
|NBCSN
|Newsy
|Newsy
|Nick Jr.
|Nick Jr.
|Nickelodeon
|NFL Network
|Olympic Channel
|Olympic Channel
|One America News
|OWN
|Oxygen
|Oxygen
|Oxygen
|Pop
|Pop
|Pop
|REELZ
|RFD-TV
|Science
|SEC Network
|SEC Network
|Smithsonian
|Smithsonian
|Sundance TV
|SYFY
|SYFY
|SYFY
|SYFY
|SYFY
|TBS
|TBS
|TBS
|TBS
|TBS
|TCM
|TCM
|TCM
|TeenNick
|Telemundo
|Telemundo
|Telemundo
|Tennis Channel
|TLC
|TLC
|TNT
|TNT
|TNT
|TNT
|TNT
|Travel
|Travel
|Travel
|Tribeca Shortlist
|truTV
|truTV
|truTV
|truTV
|truTV
|TV Land
|Unimas
|Univision
|Univision
|Universal Kids
|Universal Kids
|Universo
|USA
|USA
|USA
|USA
|USA
|Velocity
|VH1
|Viceland
|Viceland
|Viceland
|WE tv
|WE tv
|WE tv
|WeatherNation
Editor’s note: Some of these plans may also include regional sports networks.
RELATED: This new tool negotiates with your cable and internet provider to lower your bill
Don’t know if any of these plans will work for you? Call a family meeting and have everyone write down the channels that are most important to them, then see which bundle is the best fit for your household.
Again, most of these providers have other bundles or add-ons, but that’s going to increase your monthly rate.
Clark’s guide to the best live TV streaming plans and deals will go live Tuesday, February 27 at 10 a.m. — only on Clark.com.
More Clark.com stories you may like:
- DirectTV Now: Why Clark Howard has changed his mind
- 5 things to know before you sign up for Sling TV
- The live TV streaming service you really need to know about in 2018
- Should you sign up for YouTube TV?
- 4 things to know about Hulu’s live TV streaming service
Clark.com
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}