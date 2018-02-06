Recall alert: Vornado cribside space heaters could catch fire

A recall has been issued for a popular space heater for baby rooms because it may catch fire, the manufacturer said. The product, made by Vorando Air and marketed for use in nurseries, poses a burn risk because if the motor mount breaks, the electric heater can come into contact with the plastic materials inside and ignite.
The Andover, Kansas-based company said the space heaters in question are the Vornadobaby Sunny CS (Cribside Sensor) Nursery Heaters, which were produced last year and sold between October and December 2017.
If broken, the devices can melt when they become overheated, the company said. “Vornado has received 5 reports of units overheating, melting or catching fire,” the company said in the recall notice.
Only one has claimed injury to self or property so far, Vornado said. About 5,000 of the space heaters have been sold in the United States and 100 in Canada, according to the recall alert.
If you happen to have a Vornadobaby Sunny CS space heater, you are encouraged to replace it at once.
