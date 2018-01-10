Recall alert: Ice cream bars sold at Aldi, Dollar Tree, Kroger pose Listeria risk

0

Remember a couple of years back when there was a rash of ice cream recalls in 2015 and 2016 because of possible Listeria contamination?

Well, we may only be days into 2018, but we’re now getting the first word about another round of similar recalls involving ice cream bars sold at more than 40 retailers.

Listeria concerns for these retailers

On January 5, Fieldbrook Foods Corporation issued a voluntarily recall for a limited number of cases of orange ice cream bars sold at just two retailers — Tops and Meijer.

The products in question were believed to have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Now that initial recall has been greatly expanded to include all orange cream bars and chocolate-coated vanilla ice cream bars made by Fieldbrook over the past year at one particular location.

This time, the bars being recalled have been sold at almost four dozen retailers.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reports that the contamination is likely tied to one specific production line at Fieldbrook’s Dunkirk, New York, plant.

Different retailers sold the ice cream bars under different names.

For example, Aldi sold them under the Sundae Shoppe label. Dollar Tree branded the bars under the Party Treat banner. And Kroger offered the confectionary treats for sale under its own moniker.

Here is a complete list of retailers and brands you should be aware of:

Consumers who have any of these brands of ice cream bars should check the packaging for the following info and return the bars to the store for a full refund if necessary:

Production dates of January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017

“Best by” date of January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018

Thankfully, no illnesses have been reported.

Eating food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis. While it is uncommon and rarely affects healthy people, listeriosis can be a potentially fatal disease for those with weakened immune systems.

