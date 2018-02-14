  • New report: The most and least reliable car brands for 2018

    By: Mike Timmermann

    J.D. Power is out with its 2018 Vehicle Dependability Study and there are some surprises on the list.

    The study is based on responses from more than 35,000 original owners of 2015 model-year vehicles after three years of ownership and measured the number of problems experienced per 100 vehicles (PP100) during the past 12 months.

    Overall vehicle dependability improved 9% from 2017, the first time the industry score has improved since 2013.

    Taking a look at specific brands, Lexus ranked highest in overall vehicle dependability with the fewest number of problems per 100 vehicles, Porsche was second and Buick came in third.

    The most frequent owner complaints involved in-vehicle technology such built-in voice recognition and Bluetooth connectivity.

    “Strong dependability scores not only improve demand for used vehicles, but also are a contributor to higher residual values,” said Jonathan Banks, Vice President of Vehicle Analysis and Analytics at J.D. Power. “Improving dependability ultimately supports new vehicle sales and provides a better perception of the brand.”

    Here’s a breakdown of J.D. Power’s most and least dependable car brands

    Lexus: 99 (problems experienced per 100 vehicles)

    Porsche: 100

    Buick: 116

    Infiniti: 120

    Kia: 122

    Chevrolet: 124

    Hyundai: 124

    BMW: 127

    Toyota: 127

    Lincoln: 133

    Nissan: 133

    Honda: 140

    Audi: 141

    Industry average: 142

    Mazda: 144

    Mercedes-Benz: 147

    Ford: 152

    MINI: 153

    GMC: 156

    Volkswagen: 157

    Acura: 159

    Jaguar: 159

    Volvo: 162

    Dodge: 166

    Ram: 167

    Subaru: 167

    Mitsubishi: 173

    Cadillac: 186

    Jeep: 188

    Fiat: 192

    Land Rover: 204

    Chrysler: 211

    J.D. Power
    Toyota Motor Corporation received six of J.D. Power’s 19 segment awards and General Motors nabbed five. Check out the top three models per segment to see if your vehicle is among the most dependable on the road:

    Small car: Kia Rio, Chevrolet Sonic, Nissan Versa

    Small premium car: Lexus CT, BMW 2 Series

    Compact car: Toyota Prius, Buick Verano, Nissan LEAF

    Compact premium car: Lexus ES, Infiniti Q40, BMW 4 Series

    Midsize car: Chevrolet Malibu, Toyota Camry, Buick Regal

    Midsize sporty car: Dodge Challenger, Chevrolet Camaro

    Midsize premium car: Lexus GS, BMW 5 Series

    Large car: Buick LaCrosse, Chevrolet Impala, Ford Taurus

    Small SUV: Hyundai Tucson, Chevrolet Trax, Volkswagen Tiguan

    Small premium SUV: Audi Q3, BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA

    Compact SUV: Chevrolet Equinox, GMC Terrain, Ford Escape

    Compact premium SUV: Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class, Porsche Macan, Lexus NX

    Midsize pickup: Toyota Tacoma, Nissan Frontier

    Midsize SUV: Chevrolet Traverse, Buick Enclave, Hyundai Sante Fe, Toyota Venza

    Midsize premium SUV: Lexus RX, Lincoln MKX, Lexus GX

    Minivan: Honda Odyssey, Chrysler Town & Country

    Large SUV: Ford Expedition, Chevrolet Tahoe

    Large light-duty pickup: Chevrolet Silverado, Ford F-150

    Large heavy-duty pickup: Ford Super Duty, Chevrolet Silverado HD

    Visit J.D. Power’s website to learn more about the most trouble-free makes and models. You may also want to print out a copy of Clark’s car-buying checklist if you’re shopping for a vehicle.

