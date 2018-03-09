0 Mobile barbershops offer grooming on the go

An entrepreneurial spirit is overtaking much of middle America. Where factories used to dominate the landscape, people are devising new ways to promote themselves, their products and services.

Case in point: A start-up in Kansas City that provides haircuts inside of a box truck. Bess Lamoreux worked on the creative side at Hallmark for 12 years before striking out on her own in 2016 to start Box Truck Barber.

Would you get your hair cut in a mobile barbershop?

Lamoreux got ready to launch her business by taking the Kauffman FastTrac entrepreneurial course, according to the Kansas City Star newspaper.

To prepare herself for the entrepreneur life, Lamoreux leaned on other start-up mobile barbers for support and advice while fixing up 2001 former FedEx truck, the Star reports.

With haircuts starting at $20, Lamoreux said that the truck doesn’t use or provide water “and we don’t cut while the truck is moving,” she joked to the Star.

If standing up all day in a box truck is not your idea of easy money, there are other ways to make a buck in your truck (or car).

Here are 3 easy ways to make money with your vehicle

Drive for Wingz: Wingz is a service that allows you to be a personal driver for a paying customer. The peer-to-peer marketplace is facilitated by the Wingz app, which lets drivers manage their schedules and accept the rides.

HopSkipDrive: This company says drivers can make up to $30 an hour working with kids. Founded by three working moms, HopSkipDrive is a ridesharing service that specializes in transporting children to places like school field trips and sporting events. Drivers must pass a background check and have at least five years of child-care experience. Drivers can see what they’ll make on a ride before accepting it (this service is only available in San Francisco and Los Angeles for now).

Turo: If you want to make money with your car, but don’t want to drive it, there’s a service for that, too. Turo is a carsharing service that allows people to rent out their vehicles. “Turo will pay you via direct deposit within five days. You’ll earn 65% to 85% of the trip price, depending on the vehicle protection package you choose,” the site says.

