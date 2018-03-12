Last chance! Lock in YouTube TV for $35/month before the price goes up

If you’ve been considering live TV streaming services to cut your cable or satellite bill in half, now is a good time to try out YouTube TV.
YouTube TV announced back in February that it was adding new channels and new markets, but that would come with a price hike for new members as of March 13.
RELATED: March Madness 2018: How to watch the games for free without cable TV
YouTube TV price hike: Sign up before March 13 to lock in the $35/month rate
You have until 11:59 p.m. PT on March 12 to sign up for $35 per month before the monthly rate for new members increases to $40.
TNT, Adult Swim, TBS, CNN, HLN, Cartoon Network, truTV and Turner Classic Movies are among the 50+ networks now included with a YouTube TV membership.
In addition, NBA TV and MLB Network have just been added to the base package.
Team Clark has been testing various live TV streaming services over the past few months, including DirecTV Now, Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV — which is money expert Clark Howard’s favorite.
“My favorite of all the streaming products is YouTube TV. It has a pretty wide array of television programming, but what’s really neat is that multiple people could be watching different things at the same time and everybody has an unlimited DVR.”
YouTube TV: 5 things you need to know
- Price: $35 per month; increases to $40 per month starting March 13
- Channels: Turner networks TNT, Adult Swim, TBS, CNN, HLN, Cartoon Network, truTV and Turner Classic Movies among the 50+ networks included (Full channel lineup)
- DVR: Record as many programs as you want at the same time and never run out of storage space
- Supported devices for TV: Stream with Chromecast or download the YouTube TV app on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Xbox One and supported Samsung and LG TVs
- Multiple streams: Up to three separate devices at the same time
Like the other cable and satellite alternatives that we’ve mentioned, YouTube TV comes with a free trial. As long as you sign up before March 13, you’ll be able to take advantage of everything the service has to offer for $35 a month.
Compare your options in Clark’s guide to the best live TV streaming plans and deals in 2018!
More Clark.com stories you may like:
- DirecTV Now: Why Clark Howard has changed his mind
- 5 things to know before you sign up for Sling TV
- The live TV streaming service you really need to know about in 2018
- Should you sign up for YouTube TV?
- 4 things to know about Hulu’s live TV streaming service
Clark.com
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}