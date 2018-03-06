Just announced: New pharmacy discounts may lower your prescription drug bill

UnitedHealthcare says it’s making a big change that may lower your out-of-pocket prescription drug costs.
Starting next year, the health insurer will provide members enrolled in fully insured commercial group benefit plans with savings from pharmacy manufacturer rebates.
UnitedHealthcare says those rebates are currently used to keep premiums lower for all members, not individual consumers.
RELATED: Essential health care resources to know about if you’re broke
UnitedHealthcare announces new direct-to-consumer pharmacy discounts
With this change, plan participants who are filling a prescription for a drug for which the manufacturer provides a rebate will have the savings applied upfront at the time of sale — at retail pharmacies and for home delivery orders.
Members will be able to log in to MyUHC.com or use the UHC mobile app to see the drug price, which will include the rebate savings.
“The move is part of UnitedHealth Group’s broader effort to simplify pharmacy benefits, deliver savings directly to its customers and improve their health care experience,” the health insurer said in a news release.
UnitedHealthcare said the new program will apply to over seven million plan participants.
Another way to save on prescription drug costs is to comparison-shop using your smartphone. Free apps like GoodRx and LowestMed search nearby pharmacies for discounts and coupons.
Team Clark put both of the apps to the test to see which one saved the most money! Here are the results.
RELATED: How I save 75% on prescription drugs
Clark.com
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}