Job alert: Who's hiring in the top 15 states for work-from-home jobs

If you want to work from home, it may be easier to land a remote job if you live in California, Texas or Virginia.
FlexJobs, a job search site focused on telecommuting jobs — including freelance, flexible and part-time opportunities — has identified the top 15 states where companies recruited the most state-based remote workers in 2017.
Top 15 states with the most remote jobs
For a number of reasons — such as legal, taxes and licensing issues — about 95% of remote jobs include a geographic requirement.
Here’s a list of the 15 states that had the highest number of remote job listings last year, plus examples of companies that have recently hired or are currently hiring in each state:
1. California: Red Hat, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and ULTA
2. Texas: Teradata, Wells Fargo and Williams-Sonoma
3. Virginia: American Red Cross, CVS Health and Leidos
4. New York: Accenture, American Express and Teach For America
5. Florida: Humana, The Hartford, and UnitedHealth Group
6. Illinois: Goodway Group, Molina Healthcare and Pearson
7. Pennsylvania: McKesson Corporation, PNC and SAP
8. Georgia: First Data, Fiserv and Robert Half International
9. North Carolina: Amgen, Lowes and PPD – Pharmaceutical Product Development
10. Arizona: Equifax, Grand Canyon University and Kellogg Company
11. Massachusetts: Acceleration Partners, Kaplan and Salesforce
12. Minnesota: Abbott, Carlson Wagonlift Travel and Haynes & Company
13. New Jersey: Amazon, Citizens Bank and Gartner
14. Washington: Great AuPair, K12 and State of Washington
15. Ohio: Allergan, JLL – Jones Lang LaSalle and Xerox
According to FlexJobs, the top four career fields for remote jobs last year were medical and health, computer and IT, education, and sales.
Popular remote positions include account executive, marketing specialist, tutor and customer service representative.
There’s a lot of competition for stay-at-home jobs, so you need to make sure that your application will stand out from the pack. I recently listened in on a webinar with several top recruiters and identified five job search strategies for remote jobs.
