Job alert: Hilton is hiring and you can work from home

If you want to work part-time from the comfort of your home, Hilton is looking for someone like you! The global hotel chain is hiring remote reservation sales specialists to answer calls from customers.
Hilton hiring for work-at-home jobs
According to the January 8 job posting, here are some of the primary responsibilities:
- Deliver exceptional service by answering back-to-back calls throughout your shift and responding in a friendly, timely, and consultative manner, listening attentively to customer needs and matching to the appropriate Hilton offering
- Develop an understanding of Hilton and partner worldwide offerings and utilize that knowledge to maximize revenue through consultative selling
- Demonstrate competency, proficiency and meet specific sales and customer service goals and metrics on a daily basis. Examples of metrics include, but are not limited to: revenue generated per call, upselling, cross-selling, and customer satisfaction scores
- Drive personalized solutions and present recommendations that enhance the customer experience
- Build appropriate rapport with the customer to effectively diffuse objections through negotiating and/or upselling and cross-selling
Employees will work an average of 25 hours per week and must be available some nights, weekends and holidays.
Hilton will provide some of the equipment needed to perform in the role, but you must have a monitor, surge protector, high-speed wired internet service and a quiet work environment.
Only applicants who live in one of these 29 states will be considered for the reservation sales specialist position:
Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming
Other requirements include a high school diploma/GED, customer service or sales experience, computer proficiency and communication skills. Prior work-at-home and hospitality industry experience is preferred.
These job postings tend to disappear very quickly. Visit Hilton’s jobs site for the full posting and to apply now.
Clark.com
