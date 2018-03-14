  • Grab a one-way airport car rental starting at $9.99!

    By: Theo Thimou

    Updated:

    Just days ago, we told you about money expert Clark Howard’s secret way to enjoy a super-cheap Florida vacation during this time of year.

    The penny-pincher’s tactic involves flying into the Sunshine State on a cheap one-way ticket and picking up a budget rental car that’s part of a re-positioning deal.

    You get to use the vehicle as transportation around Florida for up to 14 days and then drive it back to your hometown — all for a cheap daily rental rate starting at $14.95!

    Now, we have another travel deal to share that’s even cheaper…

    Avis and Budget both offer this super-cheap deal

    Looking for an alternative to a taxi or an Uber the next time you’re at the airport or need to get to the airport?

    Avis and Budget are both offering a deal where you can get a one-way airport rental starting at $9.99!

    • Traveling from an airport to downtown? Pickup must occur on a Thursday or Friday.
    • Traveling from downtown to an airport? Pickup must occur on a Sunday or Monday.

    You get to keep the vehicle for 12 hours. And bonus: This deal includes a free tank of gas and you get 150 free miles!

    Offers may not be available during holiday and other blackout periods.

    Avis

    Participating cities include:

    • Atlanta
    • Baltimore
    • Bentonville
    • Boston
    • Charleston
    • Charlotte
    • Chicago
    • Cincinnati
    • Cleveland
    • Columbus
    • Dallas
    • Dayton
    • Detroit
    • Houston
    • Kansas City
    • Knoxville
    • Lincoln
    • Memphis
    • Milwaukee
    • Minneapolis
    • New Orleans
    • New York
    • Oklahoma City
    • Omaha
    • Philadelphia
    • Pittsburgh
    • Portland
    • Providence
    • Raleigh
    • San Antonio
    • Savannah
    • St. Louis
    • Tulsa
    • Washington D.C.
    • Wichita

    Click here to book with Avis.

    Budget

    Participating cities include:

    • Austin
    • Baltimore
    • Boston
    • Charleston
    • Charlotte
    • Chicago
    • Cincinnati
    • Cleveland
    • Columbus
    • Dallas
    • Dayton
    • Detroit
    • Fayetteville
    • Houston
    • Knoxville
    • Minneapolis
    • New Orleans
    • New York
    • Oklahoma City
    • Omaha
    • Philadelphia
    • Pittsburgh
    • Portland
    • Providence
    • Raleigh
    • Savannah
    • St. Louis
    • Tulsa
    • Washington D.C.

    Click here to book with Budget.

