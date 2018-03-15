0 Disneys latest fee: Paying to park overnight at resorts

The House of Mouse still wants more of your money.

Obviously, last month’s price hike at its theme parks wasn’t enough for Mickey Mouse & Co.

Now Disney wants to charge guests to park at its Orlando hotels!

Disney’s new parking fees

Beginning March 21, Disney will start charging new parking fees for guests at its Walt Disney World Resort hotels. The overnight fees will range from $13 to $24 a day — depending on the level of accommodations. Disney Value Resorts: $13 per night

Disney Moderate Resorts: $19 per night

Disney Deluxe and Deluxe Villa Resorts: $24 per night Hotel guests will still get free parking when visiting the Disney theme parks. How to beat the fees There are actually a few ways you can avoid the fees. Free parking will still be available for guests who stay at the Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort.

Also exempt from the new parking fees will be Disney Vacation Club Members. That’s Disney’s timeshare program.

Finally, if you only want to park at a hotel during the day, you won’t have to pay to park.

How to save on a car rental



As we mentioned, the latest move comes after the company raised theme park admission at Walt Disney World and Disneyland in Anaheim, CA. That move tacked as much as $7 onto a ticket in some instances.

Disney is already wildly expensive for families, and we’ve long told you about ways to save money when you’re planning a trip to the most magical place on Earth.

But here’s a timely new idea that’s emerged from money expert Clark Howard to at least help you save money on getting around…

Right now is one of those times of year where the car rental agencies need to re-position their cars and get them out of Florida after the peak season.

So Clark has been talking about how it’s possible to fly into the Sunshine State on a cheap one-way ticket and pick up a budget rental car starting at $14.95 a day.

You get to use the car for up to 14 days to get around and then drive it back home for drop-off!

Think about it: You’re helping the car rental company out by moving their car up North, you get access to cheap wheels and you forgo the need to buy return plane tickets to get back home.

It’s a win/win/win for everyone!

We’ve got a list of active re-positioning deals here.

