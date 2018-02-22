0 Discover is eliminating these 5 credit card benefits in 2018

When’s the last time you looked at your credit card perks and benefits?

If you have an account with Discover, there are some changes you need to know about!

5 Discover credit card benefits going away in 2018

RELATED: Clark’s guide to a healthier, wealthier 2018

Clark.com has confirmed that effective February 28, the following cardmember benefits are going away:

Extended Product Warranty

Return Guarantee

Purchase Protection

Auto Rental Insurance

Flight Accident Insurance

In a statement to Clark.com, Discover said the changes are being made due to “prolonged low usage.”

If you take advantage of any of these benefits currently, it’s probably a good idea to check the terms and conditions of your other credit cards to see if they still offer the perks.

Discover’s statement added that many free benefits will continue, including its popular Price Protection feature that will refund the difference up to $500 on eligible items if you find a lower price at any store within 90 days of purchase.

“We will continue to offer and invest in the many free benefits in which Discover cardmembers find the most use and value, including Price Protection, 24/7 account monitoring, our $0 Fraud Liability Guarantee on unauthorized purchases made with a Discover Card, FICO® Credit Scorecard, and our recently launched Social Security Number Alerts, where, for cardmembers who activate, we monitor thousands of risky websites and alert them if their Social Security Number is found.”

To learn more about the cardmember benefits with Discover, go to Discover.com/benefits.

Don’t have a Discover account? You may still want to review your credit card terms and conditions. I recently learned that one of my cards offers cell phone protection in the event that my phone is stolen or damaged.

Clark.com