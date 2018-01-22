Did your last dishwasher last as long as this chart says it should?

0

When you buy an appliance, you want to be sure it’s going to last a good long time.

But some models are made to last a whole lot longer than others — and knowing which ones are built to stand the test of time can ease the burden on your wallet by helping you avoid having to prematurely replace a major appliance in your home.

These dishwasher brands will stand the test of time



Consumer Reports checked in with the major manufacturers of dishwashers to get their latest thoughts on how long their products should last.

While 10 years is about the average, some brands claim their products will last up to 13 or even 15 years with the right care.

And one manufacturer in particular says its dishwashers are built to last for two decades!

Here’s who wins the battle of the brands on longevity

BRAND EXPECTED LIFE SPAN Beko and Blomberg 10-12+ years Bosch and Thermador 10 years Electrolux and Frigidaire 10 years+ Kenmore 10-13 years LG 10-15 years Maytag, KitchenAid and Whirlpool 10 years Miele 20 years Samsung N/A*

* A Samsung company representative told Consumer Reports there are “too many variables based on consumer use” to accurately predict product lifespan.

No matter which brand of dishwasher you have, Consumer Reports says there are a couple of basic things you can do to maximize its life.

Follow the advice in the owner’s manual for how to use and care for your dishwasher. There is no substitute for this! Unless your machine has a self-cleaning filter, you should get into the habit of regular cleaning of your machine’s filter. More on that in a moment… Wait to run one full load with all your dirty dishes instead of running several smaller loads with fewer dirty dishes.

This is the best cycle to run your dishwasher on

Remember, when you have a dishwasher, you’ve got to clean it

Your dishwasher works hard to keep your dishes clean. So what are you doing to keep your dishwasher clean?

Many dishwasher manufacturers recommend that you use some kind of dishwasher cleaner or conditioner to prevent mineral buildup. Or else they suggest you just run the clean-dishwasher cycle regularly to keep the parts going at peak efficiency.

But sometimes, you just need to put a little elbow grease into the equation. That means manually cleaning the filter to remove loose bits of food that become trapped.

Hey, it’s a dirty job, but somebody’s got to do it!

If you’ve never cleaned your dishwasher before, it’s easier than you think:

Learn how to clean that gunk from the bottom of your dishwasher

