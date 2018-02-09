0 Deliv, Walgreens partner for same-day prescription delivery

You’re used to getting everything on demand these days — your TV content, your groceries on your doorstep, even somebody to walk your dog when you want — so why not your prescriptions?!

RELATED: These clear aligners could save you 65% on orthodontics

Get your Rx delivered to your door in as little as one hour!

Deliv is expanding its last-mile delivery service to include same-day prescription deliveries from a variety of pharmacies.

The company already offers delivery of non-prescription items through partnerships with Macy’s, Best Buy, Petsmart and Walmart. But its newly announced Deliv Rx service would let patients order their medications and designate same-day delivery directly from their pharmacy’s website or mobile app.

Once an order is placed, you can follow the delivery in real time via GPS tracking. Several delivery speeds are available, with the most common being a one- to three-hour window. All Deliv Rx’s contract drivers are HIPAA compliant and have passed a background check.

“Waiting for a prescription when you’re in a hurry is annoying, but waiting for it when you really need it is simply unacceptable,” CEO Daphne Carmeli says in a press release. “Deliv Rx enables pharmacies to be there for their customers in the best way at the most critical time.”

Deliv Rx will be available from select Walgreens along with smaller players such as Kay Pharmacy, Phil, Phox Health and Rancho Park.

At launch, Walgreens will use Deliv in the Dallas metro area only. From there, the service will steadily expand to Deliv’s other 34 major markets throughout 2018.

Deliv charges a pre-negotiated delivery fee to the pharmacy that typically gets passed along to customers in the final price of their scrip. No word yet on exactly how much that fee will be.

In addition to prescriptions, Deliv’s drivers can also handle medical devices, specimens, documents, medical equipment and more. The service would also be available to help veterinarians and pet pharmacies serve their customers with same-day delivery, too.

Deliv is dipping its toes into the pharmacy-delivery market at the right time. The prescription business is expected to grow from $360 billion today to a $610 billion field by 2021.

Meanwhile, there’s been a lot of talk about Amazon entering the pharmacy space and possibly offering expedited delivery of scrips. Think about the existing Prime Now model that offers free two-hour delivery for members and you’ll see why that could make sense for the e-commerce giant. But that hasn’t happened at this time.

Yet there’s no lack of other competitors in this field. Some of the other startups doing the same thing Deliv Rx is doing include Capsule, Nimble, NowRx or GetMyRx, among others.

RELATED: Walgreens to pay $2M fine for overcharging customers, selling expired baby formula

Clark.com