Clark Howard 3.12.18

Topics: American spending and borrowing trends; ATM jackpotting; How hurtful lying about your finances to your significant other can be
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Clark.com
Topics: American spending and borrowing trends; ATM jackpotting; How hurtful lying about your finances to your significant other can be
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Clark.com
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}