Bought Aveeno Active Naturals? Act quickly to claim this settlement money!

If you’ve bought the Aveeno Active Naturals brand over the last 10 years, you may be entitled to some money. That’s because Johnson & Johnson, the products’ parent company, has settled a class-action lawsuit over its marketing practices.

The settlement stems from the case of Goldemberg vs. Johnson & Johnson Consumer Companies Inc., and covers products sold in the United States and all its territories, including Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

In May 2013, plaintiff Michael Goldemberg filed suit against Johnson & Johnson in New York over a claim that Aveeno’s “Natural” moniker is false and deceptive because it contains synthetic chemicals, according to the legal website Law360.com.

When other plaintiffs decided to join the lawsuit, Johnson & Johnson, which has staunchly defended its labeling, agreed to settle. As stipulated in the lawsuit, Johnson & Johnson must pay $6.75 million and remove the language “Active Naturals” from Aveeno’s labeling, according to Law360.

A website, Aveenoactivenaturalssettlement.com, has been set up to facilitate prospective class members of the lawsuit. The time period for the purchases covers from May 7, 2007, to June 13, 2017, the site says. If you bought any Aveeno products during that time, you have only a few weeks to file your claim.

How much money could you get?

Each settlement class member is eligible to get $2.50 back for each Aveeno “Covered Product,” up to 20 items bought during the 10-year period. That’s up to $50 per person and it’s all without proof of purchase, according to the site. “However, the actual amount paid to individual claimants will depend upon the number of valid claims made,” it says.

To see if you qualify as a settlement class member, here’s what you need to do.

Here’s how to file a claim in the Aveeno class-action lawsuit

Check to see if you have any of these products: An extensive list of Aveeno Active Naturals goods has been published online. Take a look and see if you have any of these in your cupboards or under your bathroom sink. If so, you likely can file a claim.

File a claim: To submit a claim online, fill out the form on this webpage. If you want to mail it in, you must download the Claim Form here. Once you do that, send it to this address:

Aveeno Active Naturals Settlement

c/o Settlement Administrator

1801 Market Street, Suite 660

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Act quickly: All claims must be submitted and postmarked by February 4, 2018.

