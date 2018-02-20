0 3 money-saving Amazon Prime perks you need to know about right now

If you’re paying $99 a year for an Amazon Prime membership, there are a few money-saving perks that you really need to know about!

The latest Prime benefit could lower your grocery bill! Read on for the details…

1. Credit card users get 5% back at Whole Foods

After buying Whole Foods Market in late 2017, Amazon has just announced that shoppers with an Amazon Rewards Visa will get extra savings at the supermarket.

Eligible Prime members will now earn 5% back on Whole Foods Market purchases when using the card.

Of course, those savings are in addition to the 5% back that card members receive on Amazon.com purchases, 2% at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores, and 1% back on other purchases.

This comes after Amazon launched free two-hour delivery from Whole Foods in select markets earlier this month.

2. Practically-free sample boxes!

They’re not technically free, but Amazon Prime’s sample boxes come pretty close!

The online giant sells a number of sample boxes exclusively to Prime members that are filled with things like beauty supplies, coffee and tea, dog treats and more.

Here’s how it works: You buy a sample box, then Amazon gives you an equal credit for a future purchase.

You can use your credit by visiting amazon.com/sample-boxes, but it’s only good on select items in a particular product category — not the entire site.

Here are some of the sample boxes that Amazon offers:

3. Special rewards and discounts with no-rush shipping

Free two-day shipping is the reason why millions of Americans became Prime members in the first place, but what if you’re not in a hurry?

When you select “No-Rush Shipping,” you’ll receive a promotional reward or discount on your order.

“Rewards can be used for buying eBooks on your wishlist, favorite movies on Amazon Instant Video, groceries and daily essentials on Prime Pantry, and just about anything else,” Amazon said.

With “No-Rush Shipping,” you agree to receive your order within six business days. Read more here.

One more thing…

This isn’t exactly a perk, but it could still save you money. If your Amazon order arrives after its guaranteed delivery date, you can request compensation from the Contact Us page.

I sent Amazon an email like the one below and got a one-month extension of Prime benefits:

Dear Amazon, I am writing about a late package delivery. I read that Amazon may compensate customers in these cases. Is there anything that you can do to make up for the inconvenience this has caused me? Thanks in advance, Loyal Amazon customer

Don’t want to do the work yourself? Paribus is a free service that tracks the delivery of Amazon purchases and requests compensation for late deliveries.

