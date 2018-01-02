Utah Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch to retire

After four decades in the U.S. Senate, the longest-serving Republican senator in history, Utah’s Orrin Hatch, announced Tuesday he would not seek re-election at the end of his term in November.
Hatch announced his decision in a video posted to Twitter.
An announcement from Senator Orrin G. Hatch. #utpol pic.twitter.com/UeItaLjR3j— Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) January 2, 2018
