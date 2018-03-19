  • Two possible explosions reported in Austin

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    AUSTIN, Texas - UPDATE 9:03 p.m. CDT Sunday: Emergency officials said there may be two explosions near each other in southwest Austin.

    According to Austin-Travis County EMS, a second explosion was reported in the 4800 block of Dawn Song Drive, a short distance from an explosion reported on Eagle Feather Drive.

    Investigators are trying to determine if this is a separate incident or the same one already reported.

    Austin police said two male victims are being taken to a hospital from the Dawn Song location.

    Original story: Rescue crews are reporting an explosion in southwest Austin, emergency medical services officials said.

    Initial unconfirmed reports said that six victims are “on the ground,” according to the Austin-Travis County EMS.

