  • Tsunami warning sent from Texas to New York was a test, NWS says

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    People along the East and Gulf coasts took to social media Tuesday morning after a test tsunami warning was apparently confused for the real thing, prompting at least one company to send alerts to residents from Texas to New York City.

    >> Read more trending news  

    The National Weather Service’s National Tsunami Warning Center sent out a monthly tsunami warning test around 8:30 a.m., according to officials.

    “We have been notified that some users received this test messages as an actual tsunami warning,” officials with the NWS regional office in Caribou, Maine, said on Twitter. “A tsunami warning is not in effect. Repeat, a tsunami warning is not in effect.”

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up: