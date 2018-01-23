Tsunami warning issued after 8.2 magnitude earthquake off Alaskan coast

KODIAK, Alaska - A tsunami warning is in effect after a preliminary 8.2 magnitude earthquake struck 175 miles southeast of Kodiak, Alaska.
TRENDING STORIES:
- GSU soccer player withdraws from school after using racial epithet
- Georgia Power ordered to refund over $43M to its customers
- Oscar nominees announced LIVE on 'GMA' Tuesday morning
USGS reporting M8.2 earthquake in Gulf of Alaska 357.6 miles from Anchorage, AK. tsunami alert for Alaska, Washington state and Oregon Coasts. pic.twitter.com/6qFghYrghT— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) January 23, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}