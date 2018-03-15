Stoneman Douglas shooting: Broward Sheriff releases surveillance video

The Boward County Sheriff’s Office has released video with footage from the Feb. 14 high school shooting at in Parkland, Florida.A month ago, a 19-year-old former student opened fire at the school. Seventeen people were killed.
“The video speaks for itself,” the BSO’s Public Information Office said in a statement. “His actions were enough to warrant an internal affairs investigation, as requested by Sheriff Scott Israel on Feb. 21. After being suspended without pay, Peterson chose to resign and immediately retired rather than face possible termination.
“In accordance with Florida law, we are prohibited from discussing any other details of the IA investigation until the case has concluded.”
