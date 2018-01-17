Steve Bannon strikes deal in Mueller probe: reports

WASHINGTON - Steve Bannon has struck a deal to be interviewed by a special prosecutor in the Robert Mueller investigation, CNN is reporting.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
WASHINGTON - Steve Bannon has struck a deal to be interviewed by a special prosecutor in the Robert Mueller investigation, CNN is reporting.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}