Son of late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro commits suicide, state-run media reports

The son of the late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro has committed suicide, according to news reports.
Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart killed himself Thursday after undergoing a months-long treatment for depression, Reuters reported, citing Cuban state-run media.
Doctors had been treating the 68-year-old Diaz-Balart for months “due to a state of profound depression,” the website Cubadebate reported.
Castro Junior looked so much like his deceased father he was known as “Fidelito,” and was initially hospitalized for treatment of depression, Reuters reported.
