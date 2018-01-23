1 killed, several injured in shooting at Kentucky high school; suspect in custody

BENTON, Ky. - One person was killed and multiple other people were injured Tuesday morning in a shooting reported at a Kentucky high school, according to the state's governor.
#BREAKING Shooting at Marshall County High School. There is a heavy police presence and ambulances on the scene.https://t.co/gqvnBC6Mvi— WPSD Local 6 (@WPSDLocal6) January 23, 2018
