  • Rex Tillerson out as Secretary of State, to be replaced by CIA Director Mike Pompeo

    President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that former ExxonMobile CEO Rex Tillerson was out as secretary of state and said he plans to nominate CIA Director Mike Pompeo to fill the position amid reports of ongoing tension between Tillerson and Trump.

    Pompeo will be replaced by Gina Haspel, who will become the first woman to lead the CIA.

